Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:18PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Green Valley near Madera Canyon, moving north at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita and Madera Canyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.