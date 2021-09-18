Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:18PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 5:18PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 517 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Green Valley near Madera Canyon, moving north at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sahuarita and Madera Canyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.