Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 4:34PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 433 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Olberg, or 10 miles northwest of Casa Grande, moving

north at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and localized blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Casa Grande, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Bapchule, Olberg, San

Tan Mountain Park, Stanfield, Sacaton and Santan.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 165 and 189.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 158 and 172.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 145 and 161.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.