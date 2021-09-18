Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 3:50PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 349 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kitt Peak, or 17 miles northeast of Sells, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

San Pedro, Santa Rosa Ranch and Pan Tak.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 127 and 139.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.