Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 2:46PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Maricopa, or 21 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Olberg, Stanfield, Ak-

Chin Village and Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 180 and 185.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 144 and 163.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 30 and 44.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.