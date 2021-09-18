Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 2:22PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 222 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sonoita, or 22 miles southwest of Benson, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sonoita and Elgin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 30 and 42.

Route 83 between mile markers 28 and 42, and between mile markers 46

and 54.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.