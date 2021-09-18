Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 1:39PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 139 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Estrella Sailport, or 23 miles southwest of Sun Lakes, moving north

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Maricopa, South Mountain Park, Estrella Sailport, Ak-

Chin Village, Komatke and Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 19 and 43.

AZ Route 347 near mile marker 182.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.