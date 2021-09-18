Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 12:48PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1248 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Avondale, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Avondale, Goodyear, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Litchfield

Park, South Phoenix, South Mountain Park, Phoenix International

Raceway, Estrella Mountain Park, Estrella Mountain Ranch and Komatke.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 123 and 143.

AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 196 and 200.

AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 4.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.