Special Weather Statement issued September 18 at 11:51AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1150 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Estrella Sailport, or 24 miles east of Gila Bend,

moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Estrella, Estrella Sailport, Rainbow Valley and Mobile.

This includes AZ Route 238 between mile markers 18 and 37.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.