Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 18 at 3:46PM MST until September 18 at 4:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 346 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Freestone Park,

or over Gilbert, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, East Mesa, Sun Lakes, Mesa Riverview

Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Gilbert City Hall, Falcon Field Airport,

Downtown Mesa, Tumbleweed Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler

City Hall and Freestone Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 157 and 170.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 189.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 162 and 178.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.