Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 18 at 3:23PM MST until September 18 at 4:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sun Lakes,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, East Mesa, Sun Lakes, Mesa

Riverview Mall, Tempe Marketplace, Papago Park, Arizona Mills Mall,

Gilbert City Hall, Falcon Field Airport, Downtown Mesa and

Tumbleweed Park.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 151 and 170.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 189.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 162 and 178.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.