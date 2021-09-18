Flood Advisory issued September 18 at 3:08PM MST until September 18 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Maricopa, Ak-Chin Village and Stanfield.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.