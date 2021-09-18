Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 3:32PM MST until September 18 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 332 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Sailport, Bosque and

Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.