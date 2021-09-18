Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 1:35PM MST until September 18 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 135 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Sailport, Bosque and

Mobile.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.