Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 12:35PM MST until September 18 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 445 PM MST.
* At 1235 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Estrella, Sonoran National Monument, Estrella Sailport, Bosque and
Mobile.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.