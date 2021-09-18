Dust Storm Warning issued September 18 at 3:36PM MST until September 18 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 335 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from

Downtown Mesa to Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport to San Tan Valley,

moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with damaging wind

in excess of 60 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 156 and 183.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 197, and between mile

markers 201 and 209.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 148 and 172.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Sun

Lakes, Queen Creek, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville,

Freestone Park, Bapchule, Fiesta Mall and Phoenix Mesa Gateway

Airport.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of

dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.