Dust Advisory issued September 18 at 2:54PM MST until September 18 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 254 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near

Estrella Sailport to near Maricopa to 12 miles west of Casa Grande,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 158 and 192.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 152 and 164.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 203 and 209.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Sun

Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley,

Seville, South Mountain Park and Bapchule.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!