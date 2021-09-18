Dust Advisory issued September 18 at 2:15PM MST until September 18 at 3:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 215 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from South

Phoenix to near Chandler Fashion Center Mall to near Bapchule,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 156 and 172.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 176.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 158 and 169.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Tempe, Sun Lakes, South Mountain Park, Arizona Mills Mall,

Tumbleweed Park, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Chandler City Hall,

Seville, Guadalupe and Firebird Lake.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!