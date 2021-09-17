Arizona to visit Houston Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-99, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (86-60, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-10, 4.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Astros: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Arizona will play on Friday.

The Astros are 45-27 in home games in 2020. Houston is averaging 5.2 RBIs per game this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with 96 total runs batted in.

The Diamondbacks are 19-56 in road games. Arizona’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Josh Rojas leads the club with 11 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 62 extra base hits and is batting .298.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 57 RBIs and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .315 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (hand), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.