Eviction, rent help still available for Pima County residents

TUCSON (KVOA) — Assistance is still available for residents in Pima County struggling to pay rent or facing eviction due to the pandemic.

In 2020, the Tucson Mayor and City Council approved nearly $30 million for the Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention/Rental Assistance and Utility Relief Program. Since then, the program has used over $22 million to help 4,650 households.

"People in Pima County, with the eviction moratorium being up, they are at risk more now for eviction obviously," said Chief Strategy Officer with Community Investment Corporation, a nonprofit partnering with the program. "They can still get their names on the waiting list to get eviction or rental assistance."

While about 74 percent of the funds have been used, CIC said millions more is on the way through the American Rescue Plan.

Requirements for applicants include being at 80 percent of the area median income for their household size, be at risk of housing instability, and be affected by COVID-19 or qualified for unemployment.

Comparing numbers nationally, at the end of July, only 11 percent of funding had been distributed. Counting the cases in progress, Pima County's distributed about 87 percent.

For more information or to apply, visit tucsonpimaep.com.