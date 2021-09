4 the Weekend: Corn Maze opens!

TUCSON (KVOA)- Here are some fun events happening in southern Arizona this weekend to get you in the fall spirit.

CORN MAZE OPENING DAY

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 18TH

TIME: 9:00AM TO 4:00PM

LOCATION: APPLE ANNIE'S ORCHARD

TICKETS: $6-$8

MORE DETAILS, click here.

MOVIES ON THE LAWN

DATE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 18TH

TIME: 6 – 9 P.M.

LOCATION: ORO VALLEY COMMUNITY & RECREATION CENTER

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, click here.

"CLEAR THE SHELTERS" PARTY

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPT. 19TH

TIME: 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M

LOCATION: PIMA ANIMAL CARE CENTER

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, click here.

SUNNYSIDE FOUNDATION'S GIVES DAY 5K

DATE: SUNDAY, SEPT. 19TH

TIME: 8AM- 12PM

LOCATION: MISSION MANOR PARK

TICKETS: FREE

MORE DETAILS, click here.