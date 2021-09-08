Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 32 miles south of Ajo,

moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.

This includes Route 85 between mile markers 65 and 79.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.