Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued September 8 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 444 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 32 miles south of Ajo,
moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
This includes Route 85 between mile markers 65 and 79.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.