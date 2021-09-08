4 the Weekend: 20th Anniversary Tucson 911 Tower Challenge

TUCSON (KVOA)- There are some events happening this weekend to honor and thank our first responders for everything they do and honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

20th Anniversary Tucson 911 Tower Challenge 2021

DATE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021

TIME: 6:30 AM – 9:30 AM

LOCATION: Tucson Convention Center

TICKETS: $0- $50

911 Tower Challenge Evening 20th Anniversary Celebration

DATE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021

TIME: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

LOCATION: DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center

TICKETS: $35

10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Block Party - cancelled (note: although event is cancelled, free meals will be handed out to first responders from 6-8 P.M.)

DATE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021

TIME: 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M.

LOCATION: Mountain View Retirement Village

TICKETS: FREE