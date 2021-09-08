4 the Weekend: 20th Anniversary Tucson 911 Tower Challenge

4 the Weekend: 20th Anniversary Tucson 911 Tower ChallengeNew
TUCSON (KVOA)- There are some events happening this weekend to honor and thank our first responders for everything they do and honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
20th Anniversary Tucson 911 Tower Challenge 2021
DATE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021
TIME: 6:30 AM – 9:30 AM
LOCATION: Tucson Convention Center
TICKETS: $0- $50
911 Tower Challenge Evening 20th Anniversary Celebration
DATE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021
TIME: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM
LOCATION: DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center
TICKETS: $35
10th Annual First Responders Appreciation Block Party - cancelled (note: although event is cancelled, free meals will be handed out to first responders from 6-8 P.M.)
DATE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021
TIME: 6:00 P.M. TO 8:00 P.M.
LOCATION: Mountain View Retirement Village
TICKETS: FREE