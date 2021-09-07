Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 8:47PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 847 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hereford, or near Sierra Vista, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Whetstone, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Fort

Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake, Palominas, Charleston, Coronado

National Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 319 and 334.

Route 82 between mile markers 49 and 54.

Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 5.

Route 90 between mile markers 309 and 336.

Route 92 between mile markers 322 and 347.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.