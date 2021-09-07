Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:44PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 744 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Palominas.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 338 and 361.

Route 92 between mile markers 341 and 355.

Route 191 between mile markers 7 and 12.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.