Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms entering southeast Arizona east of San Simon from New

Mexico. These storms were tracking west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated along with weather observations of wind

gusts to 49 mph on Interstate 10 at mile post 7 west of

Lordsburg, New Mexico.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Chiricahua National Monument and Paradise.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 near mile marker 391.

Route 181 between mile markers 63 and 64.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.