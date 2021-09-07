Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 7:20PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 715 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms entering southeast Arizona east of San Simon from New
Mexico. These storms were tracking west at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated along with weather observations of wind
gusts to 49 mph on Interstate 10 at mile post 7 west of
Lordsburg, New Mexico.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Chiricahua National Monument and Paradise.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 near mile marker 391.
Route 181 between mile markers 63 and 64.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.