Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:13PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Douglas, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport, Pirtleville and McNeal.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 353 and 389.

Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 18.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.