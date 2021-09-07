Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 7:15PM MST until September 7 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 714 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hereford, or

near Sierra Vista, moving west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford, Elgin, Fort Huachuca, Parker Canyon Lake,

Palominas, Coronado National Memorial, Canelo, Ramsey Canyon

Preserve and Lochiel.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!