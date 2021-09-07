Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 7:05PM MST until September 7 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 7:05PM MST until September 7 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 704 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sierra Vista,
moving west at 30 mph. A trained spotter reported quarter size hail
in Hereford.
HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford and Fort Huachuca.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.