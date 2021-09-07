Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:47PM MST until September 7 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 646 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hereford, or

10 miles west of Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. Large Ping pong

sized hail is likely, especially along State Highway 92.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts, especially

along State Highway 92.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas, Coronado National

Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.