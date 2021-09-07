Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:43PM MST until September 7 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 643 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Hereford, or 8 miles northwest of Bisbee, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford and Fort Huachuca.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows!