Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:20PM MST until September 7 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Naco, or 7

miles west of Bisbee, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco, Palominas, Coronado National

Memorial and Ramsey Canyon Preserve.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.