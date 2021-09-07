Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:18PM MST until September 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 617 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of

Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Bisbee and Naco.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.