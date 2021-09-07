Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:04PM MST until September 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 602 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee-Douglas

Airport, or 12 miles northwest of Douglas, moving west at 20 mph. At

557 PM MST…a trained weather spotter reported golfball sized hail

2 miles west of the Bisbee-Douglas Airport.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Bisbee, Naco, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.