Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:04PM MST until September 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:04PM MST until September 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 602 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bisbee-Douglas
Airport, or 12 miles northwest of Douglas, moving west at 20 mph. At
557 PM MST…a trained weather spotter reported golfball sized hail
2 miles west of the Bisbee-Douglas Airport.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage
to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include…
Bisbee, Naco, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.