Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:53PM MST until September 7 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 553 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 9 miles northwest of Douglas, moving

west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bisbee, Naco, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.