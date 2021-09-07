Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:36PM MST until September 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 536 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglas, moving

west at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.