Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:18PM MST until September 7 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 518 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of Douglas, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Douglas, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and Pirtleville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.