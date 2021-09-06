Special Weather Statement issued September 6 at 6:16PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Patagonia, or 18 miles east of Nogales, moving

west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Patagonia Lake State Park and Lochiel.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 12 and 17.

Route 83 between mile markers 10 and 13.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.