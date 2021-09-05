Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 7:05PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Avra Valley, or 7 miles west of Marana, moving southwest at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park

West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro, Queens Well, Santa

Rosa Ranch, Sil Nakya, Pan Tak and Silver Bell.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 243 and 246.

Route 86 between mile markers 131 and 149.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.