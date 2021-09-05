Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 3:12PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 311 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Globe, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 244 and 264.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 258.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 167 and 170.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.