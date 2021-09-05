Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 2:34PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 234 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles south of Clifton, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern

Graham and southeastern Greenlee Counties.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 351 and 375.

Route 75 between mile markers 384 and 385.

Route 191 between mile markers 143 and 147.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.