Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 2:25PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 224 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Benson, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Benson, Vail, Kartchner Caverns State Park and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 281 and 308.

Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 296.

Route 83 between mile markers 52 and 58.

Route 90 between mile markers 290 and 299.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.