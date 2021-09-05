Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 214 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles north of Safford Regional Airport, or 24 miles north of

Safford, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Graham

County.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 308 and 309.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.