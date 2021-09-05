Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 2:10PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 210 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Arivaca, or 17 miles west of Tubac. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Arivaca, Sasabe and Arivaca Lake.

This includes Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 2.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.