Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 12:12PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1211 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tombstone, or 17 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

St. David, Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 296 and 324.

Route 82 between mile markers 57 and 67.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.