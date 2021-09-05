Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 11:52AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1152 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Parker Canyon Lake, or 18 miles southwest of Sierra Vista, moving

west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 10.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.