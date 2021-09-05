Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 6:20PM MST until September 5 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 620 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke,

or near Oracle, moving southwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,

Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.