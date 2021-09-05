Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:48PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of

Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest

of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.