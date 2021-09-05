Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:48PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:48PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 547 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness to 7 miles south of
Dudleyville to 15 miles southwest of Winkelman to 13 miles southwest
of Kearny, moving south at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Mammoth, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.