Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:37PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:37PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 536 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles northwest
of Dragoon, or 19 miles north of Benson, moving southwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Saguaro National Park East, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.