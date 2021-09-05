Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:18PM MST until September 5 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 518 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles west of

Willcox, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Saguaro National Park East, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve, Texas Canyon

and Cascabel.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm may occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK

SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.