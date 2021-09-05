Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:16PM MST until September 5 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 5 at 5:16PM MST until September 5 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
RRA
At 515 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles west of
Willcox, moving southwest at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
southern Graham and north central Cochise Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.